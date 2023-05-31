BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Allstate by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.88. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

