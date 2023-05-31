BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,533 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.9 %

DSGX opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

