BRP (DOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of C$2.36 per share for the quarter.
BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.75 by C$0.10. BRP had a return on equity of 424.95% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.94 billion.
BRP Stock Performance
DOO opened at C$99.77 on Wednesday. BRP has a 52-week low of C$76.72 and a 52-week high of C$120.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.52.
BRP Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on BRP from C$123.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$141.20.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.
