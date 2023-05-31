BTIG Research Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $188.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at BTIG Research from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.89.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.9 %

CRWD stock opened at $158.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 182,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 93,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

