Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.13

Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF – Get Rating) (TSE:BU) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $4.29. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 165,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.82 million, a P/E ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

