Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Posted by on May 31st, 2023

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALAGet Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.37. Calithera Biosciences shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 17,500 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing targeted therapies to redefine treatment for biomarker-specific patient populations. It also focuses on researching small molecule oncology compounds with a biomarker-driven approach that targets genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells to deliver new therapies for patients suffering from aggressive hematologic.

