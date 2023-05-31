Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.37. Calithera Biosciences shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 17,500 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Calithera Biosciences Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing targeted therapies to redefine treatment for biomarker-specific patient populations. It also focuses on researching small molecule oncology compounds with a biomarker-driven approach that targets genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells to deliver new therapies for patients suffering from aggressive hematologic.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)
- Can These Two Crypto Stocks Stage a Comeback?
- Don’t Discount The AI Potential Of Ambarella; Buy On The Dip
- Can Earnings Narrow The Value Gap In Hewlett Packard?
- Cadence Design Gains 12% As AI Excitement Boosts Chip Stocks
- Alibaba Unveils Its Spin-Off Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.