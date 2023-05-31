Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,992,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,805,000 after buying an additional 1,050,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,720,000 after buying an additional 44,376 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 194,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,516,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

CP stock opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

