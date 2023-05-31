Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Update

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the April 30th total of 7,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

COF opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $128.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

