Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$6.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. Raymond James upgraded Capri from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen downgraded Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.07.

Capri Price Performance

NYSE:CPRI opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $69.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capri Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Capri by 27.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 581,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Capri by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,717,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,729,000 after acquiring an additional 248,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women's apparel and accessories and men's apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Stories

