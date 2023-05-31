Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.
Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cass Information Systems has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.
Cass Information Systems Stock Performance
Cass Information Systems stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $541.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cass Information Systems news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,162.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cass Information Systems news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,162.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin H. Resch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $765,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,516 shares of company stock worth $90,865. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,623,000 after buying an additional 45,235,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 97,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.
About Cass Information Systems
Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cass Information Systems (CASS)
- Can These Two Crypto Stocks Stage a Comeback?
- Don’t Discount The AI Potential Of Ambarella; Buy On The Dip
- Can Earnings Narrow The Value Gap In Hewlett Packard?
- Cadence Design Gains 12% As AI Excitement Boosts Chip Stocks
- Alibaba Unveils Its Spin-Off Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.