Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.66. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.