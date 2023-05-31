Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.77

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as low as C$1.65. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 270 shares changing hands.

Centamin Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.77.

Centamin Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Insider Transactions at Centamin

Centamin Company Profile

In other Centamin news, Senior Officer Ross Jerrard bought 52,490 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$52,647.47. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

