CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,727 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.45% of CF Industries worth $242,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.07.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.69. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

