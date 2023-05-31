Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.35.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $333.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $514.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.