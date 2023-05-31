Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,743 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.35.

CHTR opened at $333.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.74. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $514.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

