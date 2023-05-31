Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $138.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

