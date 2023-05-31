Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the April 30th total of 8,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

