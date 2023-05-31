China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.93

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.93 and traded as high as C$5.55. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$5.52, with a volume of 5,750 shares trading hands.

China Gold International Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.95.

Get China Gold International Resources alerts:

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$344.73 million during the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 earnings per share for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.