Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Up 7.4% in May

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Trading Down 2.1 %

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company engaged in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment is focused on producing and selling the cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

