Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Up 7.4% in May

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Trading Down 2.1 %
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHYHY)
