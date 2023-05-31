Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.44. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.