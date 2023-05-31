CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Update

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,400 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CIRCOR International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $608.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.37. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIR. StockNews.com lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing differentiated technology products and sub-systems for the defense markets. It operates under the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment is involved in the production of valves, pumps, electric motors, kinetic switches, high pressure pneumatic regulators and subsystems, and electromechanical assemblies.

