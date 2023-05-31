Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.24

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.24 and traded as high as C$8.25. Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) shares last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 62,614 shares changing hands.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$536.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.24.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Company Profile

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

