CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. CMG Holdings Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,200,500 shares changing hands.

CMG Holdings Group Price Performance

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc is a marketing communications company, which engages in alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. It operates through the XA and CMG Holding Group segments. The XA segment offers event management implementation, sponsorships, licensing and broadcast, production and syndication.

