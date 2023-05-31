CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CMS Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,165,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,136,000 after purchasing an additional 95,992 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $396,880 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.97.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

