Commerzbank AG Declares Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1422 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

CRZBY opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commerzbank Company Profile

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

