Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.18

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.18 and traded as low as $6.77. Computer Task Group shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 8,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 213.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

