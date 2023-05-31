Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.18

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.18 and traded as low as $6.77. Computer Task Group shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 8,200 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)
