Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 7,531 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 347.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in RLI by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 41.5% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,503,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Up 0.4 %

RLI stock opened at $126.44 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.57 and its 200-day moving average is $132.55.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

