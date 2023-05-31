Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 56.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

