Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 108.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 348.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after buying an additional 100,320 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after buying an additional 114,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after buying an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $115.10 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

