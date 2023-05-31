Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,722 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Alector worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,003,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 178,917 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Alector by 12.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alector by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,426,000 after buying an additional 44,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alector by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after buying an additional 78,243 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alector by 37.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 260,803 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,502.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,564 shares of company stock valued at $180,802 in the last three months. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALEC stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.79. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative return on equity of 57.31% and a negative net margin of 107.05%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

