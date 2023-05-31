Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 497.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $95.30. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.