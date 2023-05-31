Contrasting Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) and SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX)

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) and SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and SMX (Security Matters) Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerpac Tool Group 4.23% 20.08% 8.80% SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -6.27%

Risk & Volatility

Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMX (Security Matters) Public has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

98.0% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and SMX (Security Matters) Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerpac Tool Group $571.22 million 2.62 $15.69 million $0.43 60.84 SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -$6.18 million N/A N/A

Enerpac Tool Group has higher revenue and earnings than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enerpac Tool Group and SMX (Security Matters) Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerpac Tool Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 SMX (Security Matters) Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.64%. Given Enerpac Tool Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enerpac Tool Group is more favorable than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Summary

Enerpac Tool Group beats SMX (Security Matters) Public on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets. The Other operating segment designs and manufactures high performance synthetic ropes and biomedical assemblies. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

Lionheart III Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lionheart III Corp is based in Miami, Florida.

