Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.46

Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.46 and traded as low as $25.02. Cornerstone Community Bancorp shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

Cornerstone Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46.

About Cornerstone Community Bancorp

Cornerstone Community Bancorp engages in the business of providing commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings account, certificate of deposit, and business, personal, and home loans. The company is headquartered in Red Bluff, CA.

