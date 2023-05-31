Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.46

Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.46 and traded as low as $25.02. Cornerstone Community Bancorp shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 900 shares traded.
Cornerstone Community Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46.
About Cornerstone Community Bancorp
Cornerstone Community Bancorp engages in the business of providing commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings account, certificate of deposit, and business, personal, and home loans. The company is headquartered in Red Bluff, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cornerstone Community Bancorp (CRSB)
- Don’t Discount The AI Potential Of Ambarella; Buy On The Dip
- Can Earnings Narrow The Value Gap In Hewlett Packard?
- Cadence Design Gains 12% As AI Excitement Boosts Chip Stocks
- Alibaba Unveils Its Spin-Off Plans
- Can the Dow’s 2023 Runaway Winners Keep Running?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.