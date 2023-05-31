Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

OFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:OFC opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13.

Insider Activity at Corporate Office Properties Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 379.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 88,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 70,285 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 925,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 187,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 48,776 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.