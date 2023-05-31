Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $0.97. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

CJREF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.74.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $193.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $254.83 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.32%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is -7.26%.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

