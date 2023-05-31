CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,073 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $26,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

