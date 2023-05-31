Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

CTRA opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

