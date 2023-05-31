Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Covenant Logistics Group has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $500.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.42. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $81,687.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,049.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

