Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 983.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

ES stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.