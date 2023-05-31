Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $212.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $219.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.33.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,376,671.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,920 shares of company stock worth $46,518,820 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.