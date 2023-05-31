Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.4 %
Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $212.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $219.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.33.
Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.19.
Palo Alto Networks Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- Alibaba Unveils Its Spin-Off Plans
- Can the Dow’s 2023 Runaway Winners Keep Running?
- KLA Shares Soars As Chip Equipment Makers Surge 21% In May
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.