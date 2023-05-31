Creative Planning Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $309.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.02 and its 200-day moving average is $318.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

