Creative Planning Sells 1,077 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Insider Activity

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

