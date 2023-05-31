Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 91,699 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of Crocs worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,426,000 after purchasing an additional 106,494 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 478,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,836,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.98.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,283,143.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

