Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.18

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and traded as high as $22.18. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 23,500 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRT. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

