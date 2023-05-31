CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.62.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $66.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

