DA Davidson Raises Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $94.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average is $71.26. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $83.14.

Insider Activity

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,150,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $127,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,915.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,253 shares of company stock worth $2,024,289 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Stories

