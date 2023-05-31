DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 35,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $15,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after purchasing an additional 501,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

