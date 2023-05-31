Destination Wealth Management Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,864,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after purchasing an additional 501,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,523,000 after buying an additional 384,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,654,000 after acquiring an additional 362,745 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

