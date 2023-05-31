Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $181.96

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.96 ($2.25) and traded as low as GBX 163.33 ($2.02). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 165.15 ($2.04), with a volume of 3,561,466 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 152 ($1.88) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 175 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 196.90 ($2.43).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 181.70. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,223.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.