Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on DCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Donaldson by 103.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Donaldson by 128.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

